McLeod Health Clarendon honors service award recipients

Six dozen employees were honored Sept. 6 by McLeod Health Clarendon at the hospital’s annual Employee Service Awards Luncheon.

“The values of McLeod Health are demonstrated through the dedication and commitment of our employees,” said McLeod Health Clarendon Administrator Rachel Gainey. “The value of caring, the value of the person, the value of quality, the value of integrity and our mission of providing patients with medical excellence are the foundation of our daily focus.”

During last week’s ceremony, 72 employees of McLeod Health Clarendon were honored for their contributions to the organization. Each employee was recognized for his or her cumulative years of dedicated service, including those years of service at Clarendon Memorial Hospital. When combined, these employees have dedicated more than 715 years of caring to patients and families in Clarendon and surrounding counties.

To conclude the program, McLeod Health Senior Vice-president and Regional Administrator praised McLeod Health Clarendon for its improvements in patient satisfaction and attributed it to the dedication of the employees and leadership working together.

FIVE YEARS

Dr. William Aldrich, Dr. Pauline Anderson, Tiffany Baker, Michelle Bevell, Mary Brewer, Steven Brooks, Perrie Brown, Tammie Cameron, Chancely Coker, Lashonda Demery, Jason Dennis, Angela Dennis, Amber Dollard, Elizabeth Dukes-Atkinson, Dana Faust, Debra Gibson, Lyndy Graham, Omega Graham, Jason Harding, Crystal Higbe, Christina Knight, Connie Meldrim, Kendrick Nesmith, Calarie Oliver, Cynthia Pearson, Ronald Pomeroy, Racheal Powell, Donald Rogers, Lauren Russell, Steven Scurry, Michael Stinnie, Erica Strecker-Hayden, Geneva Taylor, April Tisdale, Candy Walsh and Shawna White.

10 YEARS

Stephanie Adkins, Cynthia Blackmon Tarshalette Brunson, Melissa Evans, Niles Farmer, Pamela J. Flores, Jane Gibson, Micelle Grant, Sandra Marshall, Kathryn Miller, Drentia Montgomery, Geraldine Singletary, Julia Stagg, Sharlene Tucker, Debra Walker, Audrey Williams and Mireille Zarraga.

15 YEARS

Marsha Adger, Linda Buskey, James Coe, Holly Crews, Renne Davis, Terry Gaff, James Mahoney, Tamekia McFadden, Yvonne McFadden, Crystal Miller, Libby Robinson and Tina Swetnam.

20 YEARS

Charles Baker, Wes Hanson and Susanne Johnson.

25 YEARS

Frannie Lawson and Virginia McFadden.

30 YEARS

Natalie Davis

40 YEARS

Debora Anderson