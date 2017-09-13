Charleston man arrested on child pornography charge

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Ryan McShane Cobb, 38, of Charleston, on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department made the arrest.

Investigators state Cobb possessed images of child pornography.

Cobb was arrested on Sept. 6. He is charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.