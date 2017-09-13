Adult Education reschedules new student registration

Clarendon County Adult Education registration for new students has been rescheduled at the Manning location, the F.E. DuBose Career Center, for Monday. Sessions will take place at 8:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. and will last about three hours. Summerton and Turbeville locations will host sessions at 5 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call Director Lisa Justice at (803) 473-2531.