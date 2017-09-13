Adult Education reschedules new student registration
by Submitted via Email | September 13, 2017 11:48 am
Clarendon County Adult Education registration for new students has been rescheduled at the Manning location, the F.E. DuBose Career Center, for Monday. Sessions will take place at 8:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. and will last about three hours. Summerton and Turbeville locations will host sessions at 5 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call Director Lisa Justice at (803) 473-2531.
