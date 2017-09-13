4 men charged in alleged theft of lawn, garden items

Four suspects were charged Monday after deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a break-in at a commercial building on Salem Road.

When deputies arrived, the victim told them that a number of lawn and garden items valued at $4,020 were missing from the business.

Deputies located the suspects in the area, Sheriff Tim Baxley said and found evidence linking them to the alleged theft.

Roosevelt Webb was charged with possession of stolen property of a value more than $2,000; conspiracy to commit burglary; and accessory after the fact. He also received a felony charge of giving false information to police.

Quamayne Brown, Tyrell Elmore and Darius Blanding were each charged with one count of third-degree burglary.