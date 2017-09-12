MPD seeking suspects allegedly using counterfeit bills

The Manning Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help in finding three suspects alleged to have used counterfeit money on several occasions at local businesses since July.

Inv. Rick Elms said the trio have used fake $50 bills to make their purchases, which have totaled nearly $500.

According to reports from the Manning Police Department, loss prevention employees with the Manning Walmart told police about 2:45 p.m. July 11 that an unknown male and female buying merchandise in the store had used counterfeit $50 bills. The employee told police that the two suspects entered the store and purchased merchandise in two different trnasactions, paying with three counterfeit $50 bills.

The items totaled $210 altogether, Elms said. The first transaction was $113.89, while the second was $94.18. The transactions were made at 2:29 and 2:31 p.m. that day, respectively.

Another report from late August shows that an unknown male and unknown female entered the same store and purchased a total of $259.57 in merchandise, using $230 in counterfeit bills. A store employee told police that the man bought $129.59 worth of merchandise and then paid with $50 bills that were fake. The employee further said the woman bought $129.98 in merchandise, paying with counterfeit $50 and $10 bills.

Elms did not say when the employees noticed that the bills were fake, but he said they appear counterfeit upon further inspections.

“You can see where they placed fifties on a printer, ran them through and then cut them out,” he said. “If you glance at it, it looks real, but you can see where they cut it out and the paper is different.”

Elms said the case appears to be unrelated to a similar one earlier in the spring where suspects were using counterfeit $100 bills that looked almost like the real thing. In that instance, the bills had “For Cinematic Use Only” at the top and bottom on the front and back. They were spotted throughout the downtown area, and one business used a marking pen and still accepted the bill.

“That money has phrases on it that lead one to quickly realize it’s ‘prop money,’” Elms said in June. “The Secretary of the Treasury is fictional, as is the Treasurer of the United States. The bills also say they’re not legal tender for all debts, public and private.”

Elms said anyone with information about the suspects in the current incidents is asked to call the Manning Police Department at (803) 435-8859. Callers may remain anonymous.

