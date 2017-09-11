Tuesday delays, closings and cancelations
by Staff Reports | September 11, 2017 4:29 pm
Last Updated: September 11, 2017 at 6:38 pm
The following includes all the delays, closings and cancelations provided to manninglive.com throughout the past few days. To add your closing, please email editorial@manninglive.com.
SCHOOLS
All Clarendon County schools, public and private, will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Manning, Scott’s Branch and East Clarendon high schools will serve as storm shelters beginning 3 p.m. Sunday.
Clarendon County Adult Education will not hold classes Monday or Tuesday.
Stokes Christian Academy will be closed Tuesday.
COLLEGES
Central Carolina Technical College will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Morris College will be closed Tuesday.
PUBLIC OFFICES
Clarendon County offices will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
State offices located in Clarendon County will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
The city of Manning will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
DAYCARES
Faye’s Daycare will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
MEETINGS
The Clarendon County Farm Bureau annual meeting scheduled for Tuesday is canceled and will be rescheduled to a later date. That date will be announced with a message from either the Farm Bureau State Office or the local office. For more information, email County Secretary Kaitlin Alexander at kaitlinalexander@scfbins.com.
The Clarendon County GOP meeting scheduled for Sept. 14 has been canceled, due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Irma.
Clarendon County Council’s regular meeting has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
SERVICES
The Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
INDUSTRY
Trimaco LLC, located in the Clarendon County Industrial Park, will resume work activities at normal times on Tuesday.
CHURCHES
Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church has postponed its Fall Revival until further notice.
MILITARY
The Shaw Air Force Base Main and BX pharmacies will be closed through Wednesday.
MEDICAL
McLeod Health Clarendon Outpatient Rehabilitation, the Health and Fitness Center, and Cardiac Rehabilitation will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
