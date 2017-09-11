Flood Advisory issued for Clarendon County
by Staff (Office) | September 11, 2017 6:25 pm
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for southwestern Clarendon County until 9:15 p.m. At 6:15 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that wil cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Two to four inches of rain has already fallen in part of southern Clarendon County.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.