Duke mobilized for ‘widespread power outages’

Officials with Duke Energy say the company is prepared for potentially widespread power outages in South Carolina throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph from what is now Tropical Storm Irma are blowing trees and large branches onto power lines throughout the state.

Restoration could take several days in certain areas, depending on the severity of damage to Duke Energy’s electric distribution system.

“More than 4,500 storm responders, including power line workers, tree professionals, damage assessors and support personnel, are positioned across North Carolina and South Carolina, ready to quickly respond to power outages wherever they occur,” said Tim Tripp, Duke Energy’s director of storm response for the Carolinas. “We’ll work to safely restore power as quickly as possible – and won’t stop until every customer’s lights are back on.”.

Customers can report power outages by texting OUT to 57801 or by calling the automated outage-reporting system at 1 (800) 769-3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers at 1 (800) 419-6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

Customers may also report power line hazards by calling 1 (800) 769-3766 or 1 (800) 419-6356.

IMPORTANT SAFETY REMINDERS

Have an emergency kit ready for use.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of the storm to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Finalize plans to move family members – especially those with medical or other special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs or evacuation is required.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.