32 without power in Clarendon County
by Staff Reports | September 11, 2017 12:00 pm
Duke Energy is reporting about 20 homes without power in the Summerton and Silver areas, while Santee Electric Cooperative is reporting about 12 homes without power near the lake. No estimated time of restoration has been provided.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.