315 without power in Greeleyville
by Staff Reports | September 11, 2017 9:34 am
Duke Energy is currently reporting about 315 homes and businesses without power in the Greeleyville area. Estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m. Monday.
by Staff Reports | September 11, 2017 9:34 am
Duke Energy is currently reporting about 315 homes and businesses without power in the Greeleyville area. Estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m. Monday.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.