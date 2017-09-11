ManningLive

315 without power in Greeleyville

by | September 11, 2017 9:34 am

Duke Energy is currently reporting about 315 homes and businesses without power in the Greeleyville area. Estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m. Monday.

