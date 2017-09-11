107 homes without power in Turbeville area
by Staff Reports | September 11, 2017 4:07 pm
Duke Energy is reporting about 107 homes in the Turbeville area without power as of 4:07 p.m. Monday. Estimated time of restoration is 7 p.m.
