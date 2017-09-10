Today in History: Sept. 10

506 – The bishops of Visigothic Gaul meet in the Council of Agde.

1419 – John the Fearless, Duke of Burgundy is assassinated by adherents of the Dauphin, the future Charles VII of France.

1509 – An earthquake known as “The Lesser Judgment Day” hits Constantinople.

1515 – Thomas Wolsey is invested as a Cardinal

1547 – The Battle of Pinkie Cleugh, the last full-scale military confrontation between England and Scotland, resulting in a decisive victory for the forces of Edward VI.

1561 – Fourth Battle of Kawanakajima: Takeda Shingen defeats Uesugi Kenshin in the climax of their ongoing conflicts.

1570 – Spanish Jesuit missionaries land in present-day Virginia to establish the short-lived Ajacán Mission.

1608 – John Smith is elected council president of Jamestown, Virginia.

1776 – American Revolutionary War: Nathan Hale volunteers to spy for the Continental Army.

1798 – At the Battle of St. George’s Caye, British Honduras defeats Spain.

1813 – The United States defeats the British Fleet at the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812.

1823 – Simón Bolívar is named President of Peru.

1846 – Elias Howe is granted a patent for the sewing machine.

1858 – George Mary Searle discovers the asteroid 55 Pandora.

1897 – Lattimer massacre: A sheriff’s posse kills 20 unarmed immigrant miners in Pennsylvania, United States.

1898 – Empress Elisabeth of Austria is assassinated by Luigi Lucheni.

1918 – Russian Civil War: The Red Army captures Kazan.

1919 – Austria and the Allies sign the Treaty of Saint-Germain-en-Laye recognizing the independence of Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia.

1932 – The New York City Subway’s third competing subway system, the municipally-owned IND, is opened.

1936 – First World Individual Motorcycle Speedway Championship, Held at London’s (England) Wembley Stadium

1937 – Nine nations attend the Nyon Conference to address international piracy in the Mediterranean Sea.

1939 – World War II: The submarine HMS Oxley is mistakenly sunk by the submarine HMS Triton near Norway and becomes the Royal Navy’s first loss.

1939 – World War II: Canada declares war on Nazi Germany, joining the Allies: Poland, France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.

1942 – World War II: The British Army carries out an amphibious landing on Madagascar to re-launch Allied offensive operations in the Madagascar Campaign.

1943 – World War II: German forces begin their occupation of Rome.

1955 – The television series Gunsmoke premieres on CBS. It was the second western television series written for adults. The first was the Lone Ranger.

1960 – At the Summer Olympics in Rome, Abebe Bikila becomes the first sub-Saharan African to win a gold medal, winning the marathon in bare feet.

1961 – Italian Grand Prix, a crash causes the death of German Formula One driver Wolfgang von Trips and 13 spectators who are hit by his Ferrari.

1967 – The people of Gibraltar vote to remain a British dependency rather than becoming part of Spain.

1972 – The United States suffers its first loss of an international basketball game in a disputed match against the Soviet Union at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany.

1974 – Guinea-Bissau gains independence from Portugal.

1976 – A British Airways Hawker Siddeley Trident and an Inex-Adria DC-9 collide near Zagreb, Yugoslavia, killing 176.

1977 – Hamida Djandoubi, convicted of torture and murder, is the last person to be executed by guillotine in France.

1987 – Pope John Paul II starts his 11-day papal visit to Fort Simpson, Canada and afterwards to several southern and western cities in the United States.

2000 – Operation Barras successfully frees six British soldiers held captive for over two weeks and contributes to the end of the Sierra Leone Civil War.

2001 – Antônio da Costa Santos, mayor of Campinas, Brazil is assassinated.

2002 – Switzerland, traditionally a neutral country, joins the United Nations.

2003 – Anna Lindh, the foreign minister of Sweden, is fatally stabbed while shopping, and dies the following day.

2007 – Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after seven years in exile, following a military coup in October 1999.

2008 – The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, described as the biggest scientific experiment in history, is powered up in Geneva, Switzerland.