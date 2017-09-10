NWS: Irma could cause brief tornadoes, localized flooding in Clarendon
by Staff Reports | September 10, 2017 10:16 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia is calling for possible isolated brief tornadoes and heavy rain and localized flooding on Monday into Monday night due to Hurricane Irma. River flooding will be possible throughout the week, along with flash flooding.
