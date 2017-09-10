McMaster: Wind and rain statewide from Irma
by Staff Reports | September 10, 2017 2:11 pm
Gov. Henry McMaster said Sunday during his daily briefing on Hurricane Irma that the entire state of South Carolina can expect to feel winds and rain from the Category 4 storm, which hit Florida at 9:10 a.m. Sunday.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said during the news conference that gusts could exceed 65 mph in some areas in the midlands, with sustained winds ranging between 30 and 40 mph. He said that up to 8 inches of rain could be expected in the midlands.
The area of Clarendon County could also see isolated tornadoes and flash flooding Monday afternoon and night.
