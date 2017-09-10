Full list of closures and cancelations

Last Updated: September 10, 2017 at 1:53 pm

The following include all the closings and cancelations provided to manninglive.com throughout he past few days. To add your closing, please email editorial@manninglive.com.

SCHOOLS

All Clarendon County schools, public and private, will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Manning, Scott’s Branch and East Clarendon high schools will serve as storm shelters beginning 3 p.m. Sunday.

Clarendon County Adult Education will not hold classes Monday or Tuesday.

COLLEGES

Central Carolina Technical College will be closed Monday.

Morris College will be closed Monday.

The University of South Carolina Sumter will be closed Monday.

PUBLIC OFFICES

The city of Manning will be closed Monday.

Clarendon County offices will be closed Monday.

State offices located in Clarendon County will be closed Monday.

Recycling Centers will be closed Monday.

MEETINGS

The Clarendon County Farm Bureau annual meeting scheduled for Tuesday is canceled and will be rescheduled to a later date. That date will be announced with a message from either the Farm Bureau State Office or the local office. For more information, email County Secretary Kaitlin Alexander at kaitlinalexander@scfbins.com.

The Clarendon County GOP meeting scheduled for Sept. 14 has been canceled, due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Irma.

Clarendon County Council’s regular meeting has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

SERVICES

The Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Clarendon County Council on Aging will be closed Monday.

The Harvin Clarendon County Library will be closed Tuesday.

The City of Manning has canceled garbage pick-up for Monday. Residents are advised to secure their receptacles.

CHURCHES

Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church has postponed its Fall Revival until further notice.

OTHER OFFICES

McLeod Physician Associates medical practices will be closed Monday.

McLeod Oncology and Hematology Associates and Infusion Services will be closed on Monday.

McLeod Family Medicine Center will be closed on Monday.

McLeod Health Clarendon Outpatient Rehabilitation, the Health and Fitness Center, and Cardiac Rehabilitation will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.