Clarendon opens Emergency Operations Center, shelters to open at 3

The Clarendon County Emergency Operations Center has been opened in preparations for possible effects from Hurricane Irma. County officials state that three emergency shelters are opening at 3 p.m., one in each of the county’s three districts. Those seeking shelter are asked to bring bedding, clothing, medications and other items appropriate for their individual situations. The shelters will be located at Manning High School, Scott’s Branch High School and East Clarendon High School.