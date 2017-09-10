ManningLive

City garbage pick-up canceled for Monday

by | September 10, 2017 1:50 pm

The City of Manning has canceled garbage pick-up for Monday. Residents are advised to secure their receptacles.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live