35 in shelters as of Sunday night

by Robert Joseph Baker | September 10, 2017 8:40 pm
Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson said that 35 people are taking up residency in two of Clarendon County’s three storm shelters as of Sunday night. He said that 30 people are currently at Manning High School and five are at Scott’s Branch High School. No one has yet come to East Clarendon High School.
“We are anticipating more tomorrow when the weather arrives,” Epperson said.
Those seeking shelter at one of the three locations are asked to bring bedding, clothes, medications and other items needed individually.
