Clarendon to open storm shelters Sunday
by Submitted via Email | September 9, 2017 5:02 pm
Clarendon County will open shelters at its three main public high schools beginning 3 p.m. Sunday. The shelters will be located at Manning High, Scott’s Branch High and East Clarendon High schools.
