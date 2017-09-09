Adult Ed cancels classes for Monday, Tuesday
by Staff Reports | September 9, 2017 11:09 am
Clarendon County Adult Education will be closed at all locations on Monday and Tuesday. This means that day and evening programs in Manning, Summerton and Turbeville are canceled.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.