NWS: Midlands remain in Irma’s ‘cone of uncertainty’

While Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 4 from a Category 5 and its projected path has shifted further west to impact Florida and Georgia, South Carolina remains in the storm’s cone of uncertainty, according to the 5 a.m. update from the National Weather Service.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Irma remains a category 4 storm with winds clocked at 150 mph heading west-northwest at 16 MPH. The cone of uncertainty continues to shift westward into Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

South Carolina remains in that same cone as of the 5 a.m. update, however. Shifts are still expected throughout the weekend.