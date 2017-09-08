NWS: Don’t let your guard down with Irma

A spokesman with the National Weather Service said Friday during a press conference with Gov. Henry McMaster that the state is not out of the woods quite yet with Hurricane Irma, although the storm has made a shift further toward the west-northwest.

“Any shift to the east, as the storm is still three days out, would bring greater impact to the area,” said the spokesman. “The heaviest rain and tornadoes will be on the right side of the storm track, and there are areas of South Carolina that are possibly going to be impacted by that track.”

The spokesman said the Category 4 storm is now expected to ride up the Florida peninsula and hit southern Georgia by Monday evening.

As it stands, the midlands would see wind gusts of up to 50 mph and heavy rains that could cause localized flash flooding.

“We are asking everyone not to let your guard down yet,” the spokesman said. “Significant impacts could still occur throughout the state.”