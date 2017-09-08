McMaster: No statewide order to close schools due to Irma
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 8, 2017 2:30 pm
Last Updated: September 8, 2017 at 2:48 pm
Gov. Henry McMaster said during a news conference on Friday that local school districts may make the decision themselves on whether to close Monday and Tuesday in response to any perceived threat from Hurricane Irma.
The Category 4 storm weakened overnight, and forecasts shifted the storm’s projected path further west, meaning it is likely to still affect the midlands, but at Tropical Storm strength only.
“I mentioned yesterday that we would have to consider a statewide order closing schools,” McMaster said. “We do not think we need to do that now, so we’re not going to do that. The decision will continue to be made by the school districts themselves.”
Locally, Laurence Manning Academy and Clarendon Hall are planning on not having school Monday and Tuesday in an abundance of caution.
Comment by Nancy Canady
September 8, 2017 at 15:47
Clarendon schools need to close. No not a direct hit but tornado possibilities and rains that cause flooding and flash floods are a real possibility. Safe not sorry For love of God Let common sense prevail here school board and supertendent. This isn’t a test to see IF it can be done but a very realistic scenario playing out in our area. No I don’t have kids in school but I have a very real intolerance for foolish actions in an emergency situation.
Comment by wah
September 8, 2017 at 17:01
YES I AGREE THEY SHOULD CLOSE BUT WE ALL KNOW CLARENDON COUNTY IS ALWAYS THE LAST ONE TO MAKE A DECISION LIKE THIS I DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY BUT IT IS ALWAYS LIKE THAT SOMEONES LIFE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN SCHOOL.THESE CHILDREN SHOULD BE HOME WITH THEIR PARENTS
Comment by Csd2 member
September 8, 2017 at 17:34
CSD2 will announce their decision tomorrow afternoon once the Governor decides on evacuation or not. Mr. Tindal and the board will do everything they can to ensure the safety of our students and they will make the right decision.
