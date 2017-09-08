McMaster: No statewide order to close schools due to Irma

Last Updated: September 8, 2017 at 2:48 pm

Gov. Henry McMaster said during a news conference on Friday that local school districts may make the decision themselves on whether to close Monday and Tuesday in response to any perceived threat from Hurricane Irma.

The Category 4 storm weakened overnight, and forecasts shifted the storm’s projected path further west, meaning it is likely to still affect the midlands, but at Tropical Storm strength only.

“I mentioned yesterday that we would have to consider a statewide order closing schools,” McMaster said. “We do not think we need to do that now, so we’re not going to do that. The decision will continue to be made by the school districts themselves.”

Locally, Laurence Manning Academy and Clarendon Hall are planning on not having school Monday and Tuesday in an abundance of caution.

Manninglive.com will continue to post updates regarding closings as they are announced.