McLeod Health Clarendon to close select offices Monday and Tuesday
by Submitted via Email | September 8, 2017 5:17 pm
McLeod Health continues to monitor Hurricane Irma. In order to keep our patients and staff safe, please be aware of the following closings:
All McLeod Physician Associates medical practices will be closed on Monday.
McLeod Oncology and Hematology Associates and Infusion Services will be closed on Monday.
McLeod Family Medicine Center will be closed on Monday.
· McLeod Health Clarendon Outpatient Rehabilitation, the Health and Fitness Center, and Cardiac Rehabilitation will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
