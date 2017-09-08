Horace DeVaughn Jones

Last Updated: September 8, 2017 at 11:19 am

Horace DeVaughn Jones, 76, widower of Minerva Earline Rhodus Jones, died Thursday, September 7, 2017, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born October 22, 1940, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late William Eli Jones and Ollie Mae Watts Jones. He was a member of W.W. and Bullhead Hunting Clubs and he attended Cross Roads Bible Fellowship Church.

He is survived by his son, Marty Jones (Linda); a daughter, Becky Tobias, both of Manning; a sister, Betty Lloyd (Jack) of Mebane, North Carolina; and five grandchildren, Wil Jones, Kayla Jones, Jay Tobias, Marti-Leigh Jones and Joshua Tobias.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Cross Roads Bible Fellowship Church, with the Rev. Eddie Harrington officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Emmett Stephens, Thomas Harrington, Barry Lloyd, Roger Lloyd, Tony DuBose and Pat Tisdale.

Honorary pallbearers will include members of W.W. Hunting Club and Bullhead Hunting Club.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of his son, 209 Breedin St. in Manning.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506; to Cross Roads Bible Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 449, Manning, SC 29102; or to Life Center Pentecostal Holiness Church of Kingstree, 2111 Martin Luther King Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org