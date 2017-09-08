County offices to be closed Monday, County Council meeting postponed
by Submitted via Email | September 8, 2017 5:36 pm
Clarendon County Administration Offices will be closed Monday due to Hurricane Irma. The Clarendon County Council meeting scheduled for Monday evening will be postponed until further notice.
