County Farm Bureau cancels annual meeting scheduled for Tuesday
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 8, 2017 4:27 pm
The Clarendon County Farm Bureau annual meeting scheduled for Tuesday is canceled and will be rescheduled to a later date. That date will be announced with a message from either the Farm Bureau State Office or the local office. For more information, email County Secretary Kaitlin Alexander at kaitlinalexander@scfbins.com.
