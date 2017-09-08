Clarendon GOP cancels Sept. 14 meeting
by Submitted via Email | September 8, 2017 9:51 am
The Clarendon County GOP meeting scheduled for Sept. 14 has been canceled, due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Irma.
