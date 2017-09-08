Clarendon County Council on Aging to close Monday
by Submitted via Email | September 8, 2017 5:04 pm
Due to Hurricane Irma, Clarendon County Council on Aging will be closed on Monday. This includes both Manning and Summerton Sites. We will not be open for Group Dining, nor will we deliver Meals on Wheels. Tuesday’s schedule is unknown at this time and will be announced over the weekend.
