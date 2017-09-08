By the Numbers: Team SC Irma Preparation

Team South Carolina Irma preparation by the numbers:

2,370 public and private dams in South Carolina to begin lowering water levels if necessary to accommodate heavy rainfall

2,358 State and local law enforcement officers on duty for potential evacuation

Available on duty South Carolina National Guard: Thursday – 800; Sunday – 2,500; Tuesday – 5,000

200 Red Cross shelters if needed

2,900 Department of Social Services and Red Cross personnel available

1,200 South Carolina Department of Transportation maintenance personnel working evacuation routes