By the Numbers: Team SC Irma Preparation
by Submitted via Email | September 8, 2017 10:47 am
Team South Carolina Irma preparation by the numbers:
2,370 public and private dams in South Carolina to begin lowering water levels if necessary to accommodate heavy rainfall
2,358 State and local law enforcement officers on duty for potential evacuation
Available on duty South Carolina National Guard: Thursday – 800; Sunday – 2,500; Tuesday – 5,000
200 Red Cross shelters if needed
2,900 Department of Social Services and Red Cross personnel available
1,200 South Carolina Department of Transportation maintenance personnel working evacuation routes
