Wreck with injuries on Alex Harvin Highway
by Staff Reports | September 7, 2017 12:12 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a wreck with injuries in the 3700 block of Alex Harvin Highway in Manning.
by Staff Reports | September 7, 2017 12:12 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a wreck with injuries in the 3700 block of Alex Harvin Highway in Manning.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.