Today in History: Thursday, Sept. 7

AD 70 – A Roman army under Titus occupies and plunders Jerusalem.

878 – Louis the Stammerer is crowned as king of West Francia by Pope John VIII.

1159 – Pope Alexander III is chosen.

1191 – Third Crusade: Battle of Arsuf: Richard I of England defeats Saladin at Arsuf.

1228 – Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II lands in Acre, Israel, and starts the Sixth Crusade, which results in a peaceful restoration of the Kingdom of Jerusalem.[1]

1303 – Guillaume de Nogaret takes Pope Boniface VIII prisoner on behalf of Philip IV of France.

1571 – Thomas Howard, 4th Duke of Norfolk, is arrested for his role in the Ridolfi plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth I of England and replace her with Mary, Queen of Scots.

1652 – Around 15,000 Han farmers and militia rebel against Dutch rule on Taiwan.

1695 – Henry Every perpetrates one of the most profitable pirate raids in history with the capture of the Grand Mughal ship Ganj-i-Sawai. In response, Emperor Aurangzeb threatens to end all English trading in India.

1706 – War of the Spanish Succession: Siege of Turin ends, leading to the withdrawal of French forces from North Italy.

1764 – Election of Stanisław August Poniatowski as the last ruler of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth.

1776 – According to American colonial reports, Ezra Lee makes the world’s first submarine attack in the Turtle, attempting to attach a time bomb to the hull of HMS Eagle in New York Harbor (no British records of this attack exist).

1778 – American Revolutionary War: France invades Dominica in the British West Indies, before Britain is even aware of France’s involvement in the war.

1812 – French invasion of Russia: The Battle of Borodino, the bloodiest battle of the Napoleonic Wars, was fought near Moscow and resulted in a French victory.

1818 – Carl III of Sweden–Norway is crowned king of Norway, in Trondheim.

1822 – Dom Pedro I declares Brazil independent from Portugal on the shores of the Ipiranga Brook in São Paulo.

1857 – Mountain Meadows massacre: Mormon settlers slaughter most members of peaceful, emigrant wagon train.

1860 – Italian unification: Giuseppe Garibaldi enters Naples.

1863 – American Civil War: Union troops under Quincy A. Gillmore captures Fort Wagner in Morris Island after a 7-week siege.

1864 – American Civil War: Atlanta is evacuated on orders of Union General William Tecumseh Sherman.

1873 – Emilio Castelar y Ripoll becomes President of the First Spanish Republic.

1876 – In Northfield, Minnesota, Jesse James and the James–Younger Gang attempt to rob the town’s bank but are driven off by armed citizens.

1893 – The Genoa Cricket & Athletic Club, to become one of the oldest Italian football clubs, is established by British expats.

1895 – The first game of what would become known as rugby league football is played, in England, starting the 1895–96 Northern Rugby Football Union season.

1901 – The Boxer Rebellion in Qing dynasty China officially ends with the signing of the Boxer Protocol.

1906 – Alberto Santos-Dumont flies his 14-bis aircraft at Bagatelle, France for the first time successfully.

1907 – Cunard Line’s RMS Lusitania sets sail on her maiden voyage from Liverpool, England, to New York City.

1909 – Eugène Lefebvre crashes a new French-built Wright biplane during a test flight at Juvisy, south of Paris, becoming the first aviator in the world to lose his life in a powered heavier-than-air craft.

1911 – French poet Guillaume Apollinaire is arrested and put in jail on suspicion of stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre museum.

1916 – US federal employees win the right to Workers’ compensation by Federal Employers Liability Act (39 Stat. 742; 5 U.S.C. 751)

1920 – Two newly purchased Savoia flying boats crash in the Swiss Alps en route to Finland where they would serve with the Finnish Air Force, killing both crews.

1921 – In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the first Miss America Pageant, a two-day event, is held.

1921 – The Legion of Mary, the largest apostolic organization of lay people in the Catholic Church, is founded in Dublin, Ireland.

1923 – The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) is formed.

1927 – The first fully electronic television system is achieved by Philo Farnsworth.

1929 – Steamer Kuru capsizes and sinks on Lake Näsijärvi near Tampere in Finland. 136 lives are lost.

1932 – The Battle of Boquerón, the first major battle of the Chaco War, commences.

1936 – The last thylacine, a carnivorous marsupial named Benjamin, dies alone in its cage at the Hobart Zoo in Tasmania.

1940 – World War II: The German Luftwaffe begins the Blitz, bombing London and other British cities for over 50 consecutive nights.

1942 – World War II: Australian and US forces inflict a significant defeat upon the Japanese at the Battle of Milne Bay.

1943 – A fire at the Gulf Hotel in Houston kills 55 people.

1943 – World War II: The German 17th Army begins its evacuation of the Kuban bridgehead (Taman Peninsula) in southern Russia and moves across the Strait of Kerch to the Crimea.

1945 – Japanese forces on Wake Island, which they had held since December of 1941, surrender to U.S. Marines.

1945 – The Berlin Victory Parade of 1945 is held.

1953 – Nikita Khrushchev is elected first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1963 – The Pro Football Hall of Fame opens in Canton, Ohio with 17 charter members.

1965 – During an Indo-Pakistani War, China announces that it will reinforce its troops on the Indian border.

1965 – Vietnam War: In a follow-up to August’s Operation Starlight, United States Marines and South Vietnamese forces initiate Operation Piranha on the Batangan Peninsula.

1970 – Fighting between Arab guerrillas and government forces in Amman, Jordan.

1977 – The Torrijos–Carter Treaties between Panama and the United States on the status of the Panama Canal are signed. The United States agrees to transfer control of the canal to Panama at the end of the 20th century.

1977 – The 300-metre-tall CKVR-DT transmission tower in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, is hit by a light aircraft in a fog, causing it to collapse. All aboard the aircraft are killed.

1978 – While walking across Waterloo Bridge in London, Bulgarian dissident Georgi Markov is assassinated by Bulgarian secret police agent Francesco Giullino by means of a ricin pellet fired from a specially-designed umbrella.

1979 – The Chrysler Corporation asks the United States government for US$1.5 billion to avoid bankruptcy.

1986 – Desmond Tutu becomes the first black man to lead the Anglican Church in South Africa.

1988 – Abdul Ahad Mohmand, the first Afghan in space, returns aboard the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz TM-5 after nine days on the Mir space station.

1997 – Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor a fifth-generation, single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather stealth tactical fighter aircraft developed for the United States Air Force (USAF).

1999 – A 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Athens, rupturing a previously unknown fault, killing 143, injuring more than 500, and leaving 50,000 people homeless.

2005 – Egypt holds its first-ever multi-party presidential election.

2008 – The United States government takes control of the two largest mortgage financing companies in the US, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

2010 – A Chinese fishing trawler collided with two Japanese Coast Guard patrol boats in disputed waters near the Senkaku Islands.

2011 – A plane crash in Russia kills 43 people, including nearly the entire roster of the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl Kontinental Hockey League team.

2012 – Canada officially cuts diplomatic ties with Iran by closing its embassy in Tehran and orders the expulsion of Iranian diplomats from Ottawa, over nuclear plans and purported human rights abuses.