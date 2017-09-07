Send us your cancelations, closings
by Staff Reports | September 7, 2017 5:55 pm
Manninglive.com will be posting cancelations and closings throughout the remainder of the week and into the weekend in the lead-up to any affect from Hurricane Irma. Send closings/cancelations/postponements to editorial@manninglive.com.
