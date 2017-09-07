SCEMD releases tips for assembling a First Aid Kit

Last Updated: September 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

Assemble a first aid kit for your home and one for each car. Contact your local American Red Cross chapter to obtain a basic first aid manual. Each first aid kit should include:

2-inch sterile gauze pads (4-6)

4-inch sterile gauze pads (4-6)

Hypoallergenic adhesive tape

Triangular bandages (3)

2-inch sterile roller bandages (3 rolls)

3-inch sterile roller bandages (3 rolls)

Scissors

Tweezers

Needle

Moistened towelettes

Antiseptic

Thermometer

Tongue blades (2)

Tube of petroleum jelly or other lubricants

Assorted sizes of safety pins

Cleansing agent/soap

Latex gloves (2 pair)

Sunscreen