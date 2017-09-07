President approves declaration of emergency in SC

President Donald Trump approved Thursday Gov. Henry McMaster’s request for a declaration of emergency so the state can use federal resources to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Trump’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal agencies to coordinate all disaster relief efforts, and helps to supplement state and local response efforts.

Specifically, FEMA is now authorized to identify, mobilize and provide – at its discretion – equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the hurricane, which is expected to affect South Carolina Monday and Tuesday.