McLeod Health Clarendon releases Hurricane Preparedness Checklist

During and after a Hurricane, you may need supplies to keep your family safe and healthy. You should be prepared with a 3-day supply of food and water for each family member including pets. Consider packing the following items in a survival kit.

1 gallon of water per person daily

Non- Perishable Foods

High-Energy Packaged Foods – Peanut butter, crackers, nuts, raisins and dried fruits, snacks, cookies, etc.

Cell Phone/Charger

Battery Powered Radio/Flashlight

Sleeping Bag

Prescription Medication – A two-week supply if possible

Medical Paperwork – Including insurance cards, a copy of all prescriptions and a list of known allergies

First-Aid Kit

As we prepare during times of a disaster, supplies and resources during an emergency are dedicated to patient care and our staff at work. For safety issues McLeod Health Clarendon is only a shelter for those with medical needs. The cafeteria will be closed until there is no longer an immediate threat to our area and normal operations can resume.