McLeod Health Clarendon releases Hurricane Preparedness Checklist
by Submitted via Email | September 7, 2017 7:09 pm
During and after a Hurricane, you may need supplies to keep your family safe and healthy. You should be prepared with a 3-day supply of food and water for each family member including pets. Consider packing the following items in a survival kit.
1 gallon of water per person daily
Non- Perishable Foods
High-Energy Packaged Foods – Peanut butter, crackers, nuts, raisins and dried fruits, snacks, cookies, etc.
Cell Phone/Charger
Battery Powered Radio/Flashlight
Sleeping Bag
Prescription Medication – A two-week supply if possible
Medical Paperwork – Including insurance cards, a copy of all prescriptions and a list of known allergies
First-Aid Kit
As we prepare during times of a disaster, supplies and resources during an emergency are dedicated to patient care and our staff at work. For safety issues McLeod Health Clarendon is only a shelter for those with medical needs. The cafeteria will be closed until there is no longer an immediate threat to our area and normal operations can resume.
