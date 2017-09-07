Library to close Saturday
by Staff Reports | September 7, 2017 4:52 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will close in preparation for Hurricane Irma starting Saturday. Librarian Charlotte Johnston said the facility will re-open after the storm as soon as conditions are safe to do so.
