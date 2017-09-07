Hospital cafeteria closed starting Monday

Last Updated: September 7, 2017 at 9:11 pm

McLeod Health Clarendon released a statement Thursday evening saying the cafeteria will be closed to the public staring Monday until there is “no longer an immediate threat to our area and normal operations can resume” in regards to Hurricane Irma.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier post stated that the cafeteria was closed until further notice. McLeod has clarified its previous statement, which said the hospital cafeteria would be closed until further notice.