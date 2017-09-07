Hospital cafeteria closed starting Monday
by Submitted via Email | September 7, 2017 7:11 pm
Last Updated: September 7, 2017 at 9:11 pm
McLeod Health Clarendon released a statement Thursday evening saying the cafeteria will be closed to the public staring Monday until there is “no longer an immediate threat to our area and normal operations can resume” in regards to Hurricane Irma.
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier post stated that the cafeteria was closed until further notice. McLeod has clarified its previous statement, which said the hospital cafeteria would be closed until further notice.
comments » 2
Comment by Stephanie Watkins
September 7, 2017 at 19:54
Is the cafeteria still open for employees?
Comment by Janet Evans
September 7, 2017 at 20:11
Yes, open for employees only!
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.