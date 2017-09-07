Citadel closes ‘Friday and until further notice’

Today, Charleston County announced all county offices will be closed Friday through Tuesday. Based on that decision, The Citadel is canceling all classes and campus events beginning Friday and until further notice.

Corps of Cadets

The Citadel Corps of Cadets will be released after their rooms are cleared by their TAC officers starting at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Every member of the Corps of Cadets will depart the campus, in accordance with the Citadel’s hurricane evacuation plans. The Commandant’s office accounts for and monitors the transportation and relocation of all cadets. Under this process, TAC Officers ensure all cadets are included and have a form of transportation out of the evacuation area. Cadets have been instructed to keep their families informed of their departure arrangements and their location.

This release time is subject to change if state and coastal county emergency officials revise their response timelines. Please continue to monitor the news and our website for updates.

Citadel Faculty and Staff

Employees who are deemed essential for preparation, operation and recovery efforts will be notified by their supervisors today. Only mission essential employees will report for work on September 8. Others deemed essential for recovery efforts will be notified by their supervisors on an appropriate return to work date. Updated information will be provided for faculty and staff members in accordance with guidance from the state of South Carolina and Charleston County.

Once evacuation actions are complete, please continue to monitor The Citadel website for additional updates, including resumption of classes and the reopening of the college when recovery actions allow. Our top priority at present is the safe evacuation of all members of our community. Cadets, students, faculty and staff should regularly check email, cell phones for updates.