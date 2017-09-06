ManningLive

Wreck at Paxville Highway, I-95

by | September 6, 2017 5:47 pm

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a wreck with no injuries at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Paxville Highway in Manning.

