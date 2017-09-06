Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon County

The National Weather Service has released a special weather statement for Clarendon County effective through 5 p.m. Wednesday. A strong thunderstorm will affect northeastern Clarendon County. At 4:24 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located over Mulberry, near South Sumter, moving east at 35 mph. Winds are 450 to 50 mph.