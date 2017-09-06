Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon
by Staff Reports | September 6, 2017 1:43 pm
Last Updated: September 6, 2017 at 1:53 pm
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Special Weather Statement for Clarendon County effective through 2:30 p.m. The statement calls for a strong thunderstorm to affect the west central area of Clarendon County. Locations include Pinewood, Paxville and Manning.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.