McMaster: ‘Get ready now’

Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday afternoon that a previous declaration of a State of Emergency is a precautionary measure, but urged residents to “prepare for the worst and expect the best” before any impacts from Hurricane Irma may be felt.

“This is not an order of evacuation,” McMaster said in a press conference. “This declaration allows Emergency Management officials to begin execution of the State Hurricane Preparedness Plan on the state and local levels. It also allows the National Guard to pre-position resources and stage resoures in anticipation of evacuation of the Lowcountry and in anticipation of landfall of the hurricane and the aftermath of recovery.”

McMaster told residents to “pretend the hurricane will be here in the morning and get ready now.”

“We do not know when or if it will come, and we don’t know how strong it will be when it comes,” McMaster said, likening Irma’s effects to those of Hurricane Hugo, which hit the state in September 1989.

“Matthew that hit last year was a Category 1,” he said. “Hugo was a Category 3. I’m hearing Irma is a Category 3 at this time. It will be the same as Hugo, if it hits in the strength it now has.”

“Assume that a Category 3 hurricane is arriving tomorrow morning, and do what you would do then, now,” he said.