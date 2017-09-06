Law enforcement seeking escaped jail inmate

Last Updated: September 6, 2017 at 3:49 pm

Officers with the Manning Police Department and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for an inmate who escaped custody at the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer said that Bobby Childers was a “trustee” at the jail.

“A trustee is someone who hasn’t caused problems at the jail, who has been trustworthy and isn’t a violent offender,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer said that the suspect was up toward the front of the facility when he took off running.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said he doesn’t believe the suspect to be armed and dangerous, and that he was apprehended for a bench warrant for simple possession.

UPDATE: Escapee in custody