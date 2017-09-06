Job Opportunity: Clarendon Behavioral Health Services

Part-time receptionist/file clerk for busy outpatient substance abuse facility. Must be willing to work a flexible schedule that includes two evenings a week. Requires high school degree, some computer training and/or experience and good communication skills. Will be required to process urine specimens for drug testing. Dependability a must. Send resumes by September 8th to CBHS, P.O. Box 430, Manning, SC 29102. EEO Employer