Jail escapee in custody

A suspect who escaped earlier from custody at the Clarendon County Detention Center has been apprehended.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said that Bobby Childers was caught about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Childers allegedly fled the jail earlier in the afternoon while working up front in the facility. He was in the facility based on a bench warrant on simple possession of marijuana.

Law enforcement officers with the Manning Police Department and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office searched for Childers.