Woman says man came at her with box cutter

Last Updated: September 4, 2017 at 5:36 pm

A 65-year-old woman living in the area around Barfield and East Keitt streets in Manning told the Manning Police Department about 6:54 p.m. Aug. 15 that a 26-year-old Manning man came running at her with a box cutter after she inadvertantly hit his dog after it came out in the road earlier that evening.

The woman told police that she tried to talk to the owner after hitting the dog, but advised that she noticed he was approaching her vehicle with an “aggressive manner.”

The woman said he began following her and that she then drove around the neighborhood to avoid him. She said that when she lost sight of him, she stopped at East Keitt and Allendale streets to speak with her niece when she saw the suspect coming in her direction.