Tropical Storm Jose forms behind Hurricane Irma

The National Weather Service announced Tuesday morning the formation of another tropical system behind Hurricane Irma, which itself was classified as a Category 5 hurricane Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Jose is currently in the deep Atlantic Ocean with winds of 40 mph. Its current forecast calls for it to track into the middle of the Atlantic before forming into a hurricane. The NWS stressed it’s too early to know where the storm will go or if it will make landfall in the United States.