Today in History: Tuesday, Aug. 5

917 – Liu Yan declares himself emperor, establishing the Southern Han state in southern China, at his capital of Panyu.

1590 – Alexander Farnese’s army forces Henry IV of France to lift the siege of Paris.

1661 – Fall of Nicolas Fouquet: Louis XIV Superintendent of Finances is arrested in Nantes by D’Artagnan, captain of the king’s musketeers.

1666 – Great Fire of London ends: Ten thousand buildings including St Paul’s Cathedral are destroyed, but only six people are known to have died.

1697 – War of the Grand Alliance : A French warship commanded by Captain Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville defeated an English squadron at the Battle of Hudson’s Bay.

1698 – In an effort to Westernize his nobility, Tsar Peter I of Russia imposes a tax on beards for all men except the clergy and peasantry.

1725 – Wedding of Louis XV and Maria Leszczyńska.

1774 – First Continental Congress assembles in Philadelphia.

1781 – Battle of the Chesapeake in the American Revolutionary War: The British Navy is repelled by the French Navy, contributing to the British surrender at Yorktown.

1793 – French Revolution: The French National Convention initiates the Reign of Terror.

1798 – Conscription is made mandatory in France by the Jourdan law.

1812 – War of 1812: The Siege of Fort Wayne begins when Chief Winamac’s forces attack two soldiers returning from the fort’s outhouses.

1816 – Louis XVIII has to dissolve the Chambre introuvable (“Unobtainable Chamber”).

1836 – Sam Houston is elected as the first president of the Republic of Texas.

1839 – The United Kingdom declares war on the Qing dynasty of China.

1840 – Premiere of Giuseppe Verdi’s Un giorno di regno at La Scala of Milan.

1862 – American Civil War: The Potomac River is crossed at White’s Ford in the Maryland Campaign.

1877 – American Indian Wars: Oglala Sioux chief Crazy Horse is bayoneted by a United States soldier after resisting confinement in a guardhouse at Fort Robinson in Nebraska.

1882 – The first United States Labor Day parade is held in New York City.

1882 – Tottenham Hotspur, a Premier League football club from North London, is founded (as Hotspur F.C.).

1887 – A fire at Theatre Royal in Exeter, England kills 186.

1905 – Russo-Japanese War: In New Hampshire, United States, the Treaty of Portsmouth, mediated by U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, ends the war.

1906 – The first legal forward pass in American football is thrown by Bradbury Robinson of St. Louis University to teammate Jack Schneider in a 22–0 victory over Carroll College (Wisconsin).

1914 – World War I: First Battle of the Marne begins. Northeast of Paris, the French attack and defeat German forces who are advancing on the capital.

1915 – The pacifist Zimmerwald Conference begins.

1918 – The original publication of the Cheka decree, “On Red Terror”.

1921 – Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle party in San Francisco ends with the death of the young actress Virginia Rappe: One of the first scandals of the Hollywood community.

1927 – The first Oswald the Lucky Rabbit cartoon, Trolley Troubles, produced by Walt Disney, is released by Universal Pictures.

1932 – The French Upper Volta is broken apart between Ivory Coast, French Sudan, and Niger.

1937 – Spanish Civil War: Llanes falls to the Nationalists following a one-day siege.

1938 – Chile: A group of youths affiliated with the fascist National Socialist Movement of Chile are executed after surrendering during a failed coup.

1941 – Whole territory of Estonia is occupied by Nazi Germany.

1942 – World War II: Japanese high command orders withdrawal at Milne Bay, the first major Japanese defeat in land warfare during the Pacific War.

1943 – World War II: The 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment lands and occupies Lae Nadzab Airport, near Lae in the Salamaua–Lae campaign.

1944 – Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg constitute Benelux.

1945 – Cold War: Igor Gouzenko, a Soviet Union embassy clerk, defects to Canada, exposing Soviet espionage in North America, signalling the beginning of the Cold War.

1945 – Iva Toguri D’Aquino, a Japanese American suspected of being wartime radio propagandist Tokyo Rose, is arrested in Yokohama.

1948 – In France, Robert Schuman becomes President of the Council while being Foreign minister; as such, he is the negotiator of the major treaties of the end of World War II.

1957 – Cuban Revolution: Fulgencio Batista bombs the revolt in Cienfuegos.

1960 – Poet Léopold Sédar Senghor is the first elected President of Senegal.

1960 – Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) wins the gold medal in the light heavyweight boxing competition at the Olympic Games in Rome.

1969 – My Lai Massacre: U.S. Army Lieutenant William Calley is charged with six specifications of premeditated murder for the death of 109 Vietnamese civilians in My Lai.

1970 – Vietnam War: Operation Jefferson Glenn begins: The United States 101st Airborne Division and the South Vietnamese 1st Infantry Division initiate a new operation in Thừa Thiên–Huế Province.

1970 – Jochen Rindt becomes the only driver to posthumously win the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship (in 1970), after being killed in practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

1972 – Munich massacre: A Palestinian terrorist group called “Black September” attacks and takes hostage 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympic Games. Two die in the attack and nine are murdered the following day.

1975 – Sacramento, California: Lynette Fromme attempts to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford.

1978 – Camp David Accords: Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat begin peace discussions at Camp David, Maryland.

1980 – The Gotthard Road Tunnel opens in Switzerland as the world’s longest highway tunnel at 10.14 miles (16.32 km) stretching from Göschenen to Airolo.

1984 – STS-41-D: The Space Shuttle Discovery lands after its maiden voyage.

1984 – Western Australia becomes the last Australian state to abolish capital punishment.

1986 – Pan Am Flight 73 with 358 people on board is hijacked at Karachi International Airport.

1990 – Sri Lankan Civil War: Sri Lankan Army soldiers slaughter 158 civilians.

1991 – The current international treaty defending indigenous peoples, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989, comes into force.

1996 – Hurricane Fran makes landfall near Cape Fear, North Carolina as a Category 3 storm with 115 mph sustained winds. Fran caused over $3 billion in damage and killed 27 people.

2012 – An accidental explosion at a Turkish Army ammunition store in Afyon, western Turkey kills 25 soldiers and wounds four others.