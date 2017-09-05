Scott’s Branch alumni, student share experience of studying abroad through Clyburn scholarship

Last Updated: September 4, 2017 at 6:20 pm

Sky and Skylar Harvin and Devin Brown, center front, pose with Rep. James Clyburn, members of the Clarendon School District 1 Board of Trustees, Scott’s Branch High School Principal Robert N. Collar and representatives from the Council on International Educational Exchange on Aug. 29 at Scott’s Branch High School. The three students and Adrianna Dingle, who was unable to attend last week’s ceremony, shared their experiences of studying abroad during the summer, supported by scholarships from the CIEE in honor of Clyburn.

Three Scott’s Branch High School graduates and one rising senior got the chance of a lifetime this summer thanks to a scholarship presented to them in honor of South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District Representative.

The Council on International Educational Exchange announced in May that the students are recipients of the 2017 Clyburn Scholar Award, which honors longtime Rep. James E. Clyburn. The scholarships allowed the students to study abroad, and three of them came back to Scott’s Branch last week to share their experiences with the council and Clyburn during a special ceremony.

“These exceptional students – who were selected based on academic merit and eagerness to learn how to navigate a new language, connect with people from a different culture and impact global issues – each received a Clyburn Scholar Award covering the full cost of attending a global navigator high school abroad program earlier this summer,” reads a release from the Council on International Educational Exchange.

Students selected for the program included senior Devin Brown, who studied language and culture in Toulouse France; and graduates Adrianna Dingle, Sky Harvin and Skylar Harvin, all of whom studied language and culture in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Twin sisters Sky and Skylar Harvin spent four weeks in the Dominican Republic. Both are studying biology at Claflin University in Orangeburg, with a goal of becoming physicians who practice sports medicine.

“We went for four weeks,” Sky said. “Everything was paid for, which was a relief. It allowed us to focus on our classes, which included three hours of Spanish per day. We would also have excursions at the end of the day and participated in community activities as well.”

Skylar said she was amazed by the language difference.

“You know you’re going to another country, but it’s still eye-opening when they don’t speak the same language you were taught growing up,” she said. “We were fully immersed in the language. To be able to grow from that and study Spanish in that setting, it was mind-blowing. We definitely had an adjustment.”

Sky was pleased to “brush up on her Spanish skills.”

“I enjoyed being able to converse with the Spanish-speaking natives,” she said.

Brown plans to work toward a major in biology and a minor in criminal justice at the University of South Carolina in Columbia after graduation in 2018.

“I always wanted to go to France and explore French culture,” he said. “We had three hours of class daily learning the language, and we would tour the area, visiting the beach and going to museums. I got to see the Mediterranean Sea.”

Brown said he didn’t find France as dissimilar from America as he thought he would.

“I realized that people underestimate other cultures, including France,” he said. “We expect America to be so much more advanced than other countries, even other first-world countries, but it’s not like that at all.”

Dingle, who is studying at Claflin University in Orangeburg, was unable to attend last week’s ceremony.

“With the support of Rep. Clyburn, we are creating access to a life-changing study abroad experience for these motivated students,” said CIEE President and CEO James Pellow. “Together, we recognize the important work Clarendon School District One is doing to prepare students for their choice of colleges or careers, and ultimately create capable future leaders who will make a positive impact on the world.”

Founded in 1947, the Council on International Education Exchange is the country’s oldest and largest non-profit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, serving more than 400 colleges and universities, 1,000 high schools and 35,000 international exchange students each year. CIEE serves as a leading sponsor for the U.S. Department of State’s Exchange Visitor Program – the J-1 Visa program – supporting exchanges with more than 90 countries.

In addition, CIEE operates 65 study centers in 44 countries, and sponsors international faculty training programs, teach-abroad programs and various specialty and custom programs for secondary, post-secondary and international students.

Pellow said the Clyburn Scholar Awards honor the longtime representative’s “support of access to high-quality public education and the benefits of student exchanges.”

“They are representative of CIEE’s efforts to increase access to study abroad by breaking down the barriers of cost, curriculum and culture,” he said. “They are part of nearly $3 million provided through CIEE’s Global Navigator Scholarship program, which is dedicated to providing access to summer study abroad experiences for high school students across the country.”

Clyburn said he was proud of the students opening up their horizons to other cultures and languages.

“As a former public school teacher, I believe our children are our future,” said Clyburn. “And if given the proper attention, they will be productive citizens. I’m pleased to join the leaders of Scott’s Branch High School and all who have made these scholarships possible as we celebrate these young scholars and their potential for brighter futures.”

Scott’s Branch High School Principal Robert N. Collar agreed.

“Clarendon School District 1 and Scott’s Branch High School are extremely pleased to host Congressman Clyburn and the CIEE representatives to honor current students and alumni that had the fantastic opportunity to travel abroad to expand their learning experiences,” he said.